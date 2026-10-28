Bayern Munich tore Magdeburg apart with a resounding 6-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, in the second round of the German Cup.

The hosts started strongly and struck early through Michael Olise, who turned in a pass from Ismail Jakobs in the 10th minute.

Magdeburg hit back fast. Mateusz Jukowski levelled in the 15th minute, finishing off a Filip Chavez pass.

Bayern's response was swift. Jakobs restored the lead in the 21st minute from an Olise assist, and the hosts went into the break in front.

The second half belonged entirely to Bayern. Olise made it three from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, and Alphonso Davies added a fourth in the 70th after a pass from Lennart Karl.

Nathaniel Brown then got in on the act, the defender nodding home the fifth in the 73rd minute after Davies teed him up.

Substitute David Santos capped the rout with the sixth in the third minute of stoppage time (90+3'), latching onto a decisive ball from Josip Stanisic. It was the pick of the night's goals and turned a big win into a six-goal haul at the Allianz Arena.









Bayern march into the next round of the German Cup in emphatic fashion, laying down a marker in their chase for every trophy on offer this season.