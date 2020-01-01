Victory over Chippa United places Kaizer Chiefs 'in a better perspective' for Orlando Pirates showdown - Hunt

The Amakhosi tactician has already set his sights on the Soweto derby fresh from an away victory in Port Elizabeth

coach Gavin Hunt has expressed the importance of Tuesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) win over as crucial ahead of their MTN8 semi-final clash against on Saturday.

Chiefs beat the Chilli Boys 1-0 in what was some recovery from an “embarrassing” 3-0 defeat by in their league opener last Saturday.

They will now arrive at Orlando Stadium on Saturday on a high after the Chippa win.

“Last weekend [against Mamelodi Sundowns] I heard that we should have lost five or six nil,” Hunt told the media.

“They scored a goal from a penalty, from a corner. We had some good opportunities ourselves so I think there was a little bit of pride and I saw it tonight [against Chippa United].

“Anytime anywhere I would not say it brings confidence but it certainly should put us in a better perspective for the next game and the next game happens to be on Saturday. I was more embarrassed about Saturday from a personal perspective but it’s history now.”

In the win over Chippa, Hunt started Njabulo Blom ahead of Willard Katsande and has justified the 20-year-old making forays upfront instead of being the link between the defence and midfield.

“That’s my way I have always played, it is good for my eyes,” said Hunt.

“The football we played was some excellent football. I’m trying to play with energy, obviously with support. I don’t like defensive players or attacking players, they must be able to do both jobs. That’s not my way, it has never been my way.

“Every game will give you different problems. We didn’t press much [against Chippa]. The next game we will be pressing more. That’s a learning curve certainly for a lot of players.”

Hunt’s faith in young players saw midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo being named Man-of-the-Match and the Chiefs coach wants the 20-year-old to keep his head down.

“I won’t say much to him but if he drops below the standards he won’t play,” Hunt said.

“He knows, every young player does. What he does off the ball is the most important thing. He has so much ability - the boy. He should have scored tonight. He has two, three chances to score in the last two or three games.”