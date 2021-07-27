Fan View: 'Victor Wanyama loves his spaghetti' - CF Montreal midfielder trades jersey for pasta
Kenya international Victor Wanyama has excited the CF Montreal fans after he exchanged his jersey for spaghetti after the team’s defeat to New England Revolution in a Major League Soccer fixture on Sunday.
The 30-year-old captained Montreal during the fixture they lost 2-1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with Argentine Gustavo Bou notching the goals in the 29th and 73rd minutes for Revolution while Djordje Mihailovic pulled a goal back in the 79th minute.
But after the game, Wanyama did not let the defeat dampen his spirits or that of the fans as he produced a great gesture, exchanging his number two jersey with one of the supporters.
Editors' Picks
- Dolly, Alexander: CBD recreated as Kaizer Chiefs announce two more signings, extend Billiat, Khune contracts
- Katsande to leave Kaizer Chiefs? - Ex-Zimbabwe captain's agent responds to rumours
- The new Van Dijk or Dias for £34m? Why Varane to Man Utd could be the signing of the summer
- Why Orlando Pirates are actively involved in transfer window - Mbele explains
Wanyama gave out the jersey to a fan who was standing above the tunnel with a board scripted with a message “Will I trade spaghetti for Wanyama kit?”
Montreal have shared the video on their social media pages with a caption: “A solid exchange, Victor Wanyama loves his spaghetti.”
Wanyama’s love for spaghetti came into the limelight in May 2012, when his first tweet read: “I had spaghetti and it was very nice I enjoyed it.”
And immediately after he signed for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal from Southampton in 2016, the tweet was revisited by Spurs fans, some of them going to the extent of asking their chef to make sure the burly midfielder enjoys spaghetti while playing for the North London club.
Tottenham also responded to Wanyama’s tweet by saying: “We signed @VictorWanyama and he was very nice we enjoyed it.”
Below is how fans responded to Wanyama’s gesture after exchanging his jersey for spaghetti at the weekend.