Victor Wanyama: Kenya captain makes first Premier League appearance in Tottenham defeat

Following his failed exit from North London this summer, the 28-year-old came off the bench for his first game for Spurs this season

midfielder Victor Wanyama replaced Moussa Sissoko for his first Premier League appearance of the season, on Saturday.

Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, the captain has been an unused substitute for Spurs in four matches, including Wednesday's Uefa fixture against Olympiacos.

Mauricio Pochettino's side suffered a 2-1 loss to at King Power Stadium after goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison cancelled out Harry Kane's first-half opener.

Article continues below

Earlier this summer, Wanyama missed Tottenham's pre-season training tour due to his international commitments with Kenya at the 2019 in where they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Upon his return, the Harambee Stars midfielder had to sort out his future in Pochettino's team amid interest from and Cercle Brugge.

Wanyama will be hoping to get improved playing time when Tottenham face Colchester United in Tuesday's outing.