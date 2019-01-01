Victor Osimhen: Lille sign Sporting Charleroi forward on five-year deal

The Nigeria international will continue his career with the Great Danes in the French top-flight after agreeing a long-term contract

have completed the signing of Victor Osimhen from Belgian First Division A club Charleroi.

Osimhen penned a five-year deal that will keep him at the Stade Pierre Mauroy until 2024.

The move is the 20-year-old’s second transfer this summer after Sporting Charleroi permanently signed him from in June.

🤗 Bienvenue à la maison, Victor 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/uGYjEgCDCI — LOSC (@losclive) August 1, 2019

During his loan spell in last season, Osimhen scored 20 goals in 36 matches across all competitions for the Zebras.

Before the imminent exit of Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao, the outfit moved for the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup winner to boost their attacking strength ahead of the new season.

A big #LOSC welcome to our newest signing, forward Victor Osimhen, who joins us from Sporting Charleroi on a five-year deal! pic.twitter.com/QNEXndri0Z — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 1, 2019

Osimhen was a member of the team that finished third at the 2019 in .

His only appearance in the tournament was the third-place match against that ended 1-0, in favour of the Super Eagles.