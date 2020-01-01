Victor Moses shifts focus to Europa League after Inter Milan Serie A campaign

The 29-year-old is delighted his side ended the season with a victory and looks forward to their success in the European competition

Victor Moses has shifted his focus to the after helping Milan finish as runners-up in the 2019-20 season.

The former international reunited with manager Antonio Conte at the San Siro in January from Premier League side after ending his 18-month loan with Turkish Super Lig club .

The wing-back previously starred under the Italian tactician at Stamford Bridge, where they helped the Blues clinch the Premier League and titles, and now has the opportunity to add an Europa League winner's medal to his collection, having won the competition with Chelsea seven years ago.

“Good 2-0 win, Thanks to all of our amazing fans for your support this season! Moses posted on Instagram. "All focus on the Europa League now,”

Moses made his 12th league appearance as Inter secured victory over in their last Serie A game of the season on Saturday.

The victory ensured the Black and Blues ended the campaign behind and secure a place in next year’s .

Moses has made a key contribution since joining the San Siro outfit, providing five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, and may well be in action again when Inter take on in the Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Moses rose through the ranks in and made his debut for the side against at the age of 16. He went on to make 58 appearances for the senior team, scoring 11 league goals.

The versatile forward then left for Athletic in 2010 and his dazzling performances caught the attention of Chelsea, who signed him in 2012.

Inter is the fifth club Moses will be playing for since he joined the Blues, having also previously had loan spells at , , and Fenerbahce.

Moses was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 in under the guidance of Stephen Keshi.

The forward, who had 38 caps and 12 goals for Nigeria, retired from international duty after the 2018 World Cup in .