Victor Moses returns for Fenerbahce in victory over Kasımpasa

After missing the Yellow Canaries’ last two games, the Nigerian winger made a return as a second-half substitute against the Apaches

Victor Moses returned for in their 3-1 victory over Kasımpasa in a Turkish Super Lig game on Saturday.

The Nigerian winger had missed his side’s games against Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor because of a groin injury.

The Yellow Canaries started the game unimpressively after Harun Tekin turned the ball into his own net in the 13th minute.

Eljif Elmas equalised seven minutes later before he was substituted for Moses, who made his 13th appearance this season for Ersun Yanal’s men

Mathieu Valbuena gave the visitors the lead in the 72nd minute while Roberto Soldado sealed the victory four minutes later.

With the result, Fenerbahce climbed to the 12th spot on the table with 37 points from 31 games.

Moses will hope to get a starting role when Fenerbahce host Akhisarspor in their next league game on May 11.