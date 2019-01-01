Victor Gomes to attend a Fifa Elite Referees’ seminar in Qatar

This seminar falls under Fifa’s preparations for their upcoming football competitions

Referee Victor Gomes has been invited by the football world governing body FIFA, to form part of the FIFA seminar for Elite Referees which will take place in Doha, Qatar next month – from 14 to 17 February 2019.

The 2017/18 PSL Referee of the Season is the only South African to have been selected in the country to form part of the six referees in Africa that are to represent Caf in this upcoming workshop.

Other fellow African match officials to attend this workshop alongside Gomes include Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria, Redouane Jiyed from Morocco, Maguette Ndiaye from Senegal, Ndala Ngambo from Democratic Republic of Congo and Sadok Selmi from Tunisia.

The seminar will be split into two groups.

The first group which will consist of CAF, CONCACAF, and CONMEBOL, will attend the seminar from 14 — 17 February 2019; while AFC, OFC and UEFA’ seminar will take place from 25 February to 1 March 2019.