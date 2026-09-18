One number stands between Erling Haaland and a perfect Premier League record. The Norwegian goal machine now has his sights on an old-new victim whose net he has never managed to shake.

Haaland goes into Manchester City's eagerly awaited clash with Sunderland next Sunday carrying a terrifying scoring record. According to the football statistics network Squawka, he has netted against 24 of the 25 clubs he has faced in the Premier League since arriving in England.

Sunderland remain the only side to have proven too tough for the Norwegian striker. He failed to score against them in two full matches last season, leaving them as the sole gap in his record.

The 57% chance

Breaking this jinx looks more favourable than ever. Squawka's prediction indicators give Haaland a 57% chance of scoring on Sunday, a figure that reflects the terrifying form he is enjoying at the start of the season.

This personal challenge comes at a time when Manchester City are enjoying a strong start. The team sit second in the Premier League table on 12 points from four rounds, level with leaders Arsenal but trailing on goal difference.

Sunderland, meanwhile, go into the encounter in fourteenth place with just 4 points, gathered from a single win, a draw and two defeats. They will try with all their might to preserve their status as the only team in England yet to taste the bitterness of a Haaland goal.

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