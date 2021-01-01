Veteran Ghana striker Yahaya Mohammed rips into 'dishonest' Black Stars coaches

The former Nice man has expressed unhappiness in the coaches' recent call-ups for national assignments

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has added his voice to the cacophony that has greeted Ghana's latest squads announced for upcoming international games.

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association unveiled a 29-man squad for an upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 28 respectively, before following up a 20-man all-home-based second team squad for a friendly fixture with Uzbekistan on March 25.

CK Akonnor's first team squad, which includes nine home-based players and Colchester United youngster Kwame Poku who plays in the English fourth tier, has not gone down well with many. Similarly, questions have also been asked of Ibrahim Tanko's roster for the Uzbekistan fixture.

"When you deserve a call-up, they don’t give it to you. There is a saying God helps those who help themselves. Let’s look at this since I came to the Ghana Premier League, look at my contribution with my clubs from Tema Youth up to Aduana Stars now," veteran striker Yahaya, who received his last Ghana call-up last year, said on Wontumi FM.

“Why are they doing that? We have to tell them the truth because they are not being fair to us. Ibrahim Tanko and CK Akonnor are not being fair; they are not honest a bit. Those that deserve a call-up, they don’t give it to them because they don’t belong to some group.

“We should tell them the truth and that is all but not today. I am telling them the truth not to call me to the Black Stars or something like that, but I’m telling them the truth to change because we have kids.

“Look at the time duration in which we have not won the Afcon [title] but we have all the talent. We trusted them, since [Samuel] Osei Kuffour, which Ghanaian player has played for Bayern Munich? Ibrahim Tanko played for [Borussia] Dortmund so it’s about time we told them the truth because what they are doing is not the best.

“I am on them today and it will not be today alone. They must help us, not me but the generation coming. The hardship we’ve gone through should not happen to them.

“Look at how they treated Asamoah Gyan. If they are able to do that to him it can be done to someone else. I will make them know that the players they selected for the national team, they are not honest. They don’t deserve to be there if they deserve to be."

Akonnor's squad also includes Germany-born Hamburg centre-back Stephan Ambrosius who has also been called up by the country of his birth for the upcoming European U21 championship.