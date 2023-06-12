Veteran defender Happy Jele sets sights on Orlando Pirates return

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has opened up about his future plans and wants to go back to the Buccaneers.

Jele joined Royal AM in February 2023

He went on to play four games for them

Still wants to continue playing then return to Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Jele was released by the Buccaneers on July 2022, ending his 16-year stay at the club. He was then offered a non-playing role by the Soweto giants, which he turned down as he still wanted to continue playing.

In February 2023, the centre-back finally found a new club and was confirmed as a Royal AM player, before going on to make four appearances in all competitions for them.

With his Royal AM contract believed to be expiring in June 2024, Jele says he will continue playing next season. He is still holding on to that Pirates offer and hopes to return to the Buccaneers once he is done with Thwihli Thwahla.

WHAT JELE SAID: “I think they waited for me because what I remember, when we had talks, I said I wanted to go and play and the club gave me that blessing to say, ‘go and finish and once you feel you are okay, you can come’...the door is still open,” said Jele as per Sowetan Live.

“So when I retire, I think I will go there and talk to them and see what’s going to happen. We can’t predict the future. If the job is no longer there, it’s fine, I need to go somewhere else and work but for now the ball is still in our court, me and the team [Pirates].

“For now, I am still taking care of myself and I can still run with the young guys. God will lead me to say ‘now it’s time to retire, my boy’. I am still a Royal AM player and I won’t reveal for how long.

“They want to compete with bigger teams...they want to win trophies for themselves, so for me it is just to be there and try my best to help the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is still not yet clear which role Pirates had offered Jele. It could be a coaching post in their development structures as the defender has already started working towards badges to work as a tactician.

Having not made himself a regular at Royal AM, coach John Maduka might not be planning around the former Buccaneers defender. It is not yet conclusive if Maduka will retain Jele for next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JELE? With the experienced defender having expressed interest to continue playing for Royal AM, it is to be seen if he will manage to be a regular next season.