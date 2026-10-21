Veteran coach Augusto Palacios urges Mamelodi Sundowns to investigate root cause of Monnapule Saleng's mental health issues

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The Brazilians have been urged to tread carefully regarding the reintegration of Monnapule Saleng following the winger's recent disciplinary struggles and period of isolation. As the 28-year-old works his way back into the fold under Miguel Cardoso, voices from within South African football are calling for a deeper look into the player's wellbeing.

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Assessing the root cause of Saleng's absence

The situation surrounding Monnapule Saleng at Mamelodi Sundowns has become one of the most discussed talking points in the Betway Premiership this season. Having arrived with massive expectations following a high-profile move from Orlando Pirates, the winger has found himself on the periphery of the squad. Head coach Miguel Cardoso previously dropped a bombshell by revealing that Saleng had been excluded for repeatedly failing to report for team camp during the 2025/26 campaign. This breach of the club's code of conduct led to a period of total isolation, where the attacker was kept away from his teammates to ensure that squad harmony was not compromised during a critical period of the season.

However, the narrative shifted significantly when the player's representative, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, went public with the news that Saleng had been dealing with significant mental health challenges. The agent confirmed that professional help had been sought, while also noting that any long-term recovery would depend entirely on the player’s willingness to accept the support on offer. This admission has cast the disciplinary issues in a new light, suggesting that the missed camps were a symptom of a much larger personal struggle rather than simple defiance. As Saleng begins to return to training sessions, the focus has turned toward how the club manages his psychological state alongside his physical fitness.

Augusto Palacios, a veteran of the South African game who has spent decades navigating the complexities of player management, believes the club must look beneath the surface. He argues that a generic approach to discipline or reintegration will not suffice in this instance. According to the former Orlando Pirates mentor, the specific nature of the player's distress must be identified before he can be expected to perform at the highest level again. Without a clear understanding of what triggered the withdrawal from his professional duties, the club risks a recurrence of the same issues that saw him side lined in the first place, potentially damaging both the player and the team's season objectives.

Expert advice on mental health management

Speaking on the intricacies of the modern game, Palacios highlighted that mental health issues in professional sports often stem from vastly different sources.

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"For me, it really depends on what type of mental health problem it is. Remember, in football you have mental illness because you’re injured, you have mental illness because you have family problems, you have mental illness because you are drinking or taking drugs," Palacios explained to KickOff.

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The veteran coach believes that the technical staff at Chloorkop must take a proactive role in diagnosing the environment surrounding the player. Simply returning to the grass does not mean the underlying problems have been resolved.

"So, it depends. It is important that, as a coach, you first investigate what type of mental health problem he has and whether it involves soccer or his private life, you understand? That’s my advice. First investigate or observe what the problem is so that you will know whether he needs a specialist doctor or a psychologist," Palacios added.

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Palacios’s perspective underscores the evolution of coaching, where the manager's role now extends far beyond the touchline and into the realms of social work and psychology. For a club with the resources of Sundowns, providing this level of specialized care should be a priority.

The winger’s talent is undisputed, having proven his quality during his time at Orlando Pirates and while on loan at Orbit College, but his career at the Loftus Versfeld outfit currently hangs in the balance. By following this advice, Cardoso and his staff might be able to salvage the career of one of South Africa’s most exciting attacking talents before the window of opportunity closes completely.

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A crowded fixture list awaits Cardoso’s decision

The timing of Saleng’s return to the training pitch is particularly relevant given the gruelling schedule currently facing the Brazilians.

Whether Cardoso chooses to grant the fan-favourite any minutes in these upcoming fixtures remains the subject of intense speculation among the Masandawana faithful. The supporters are eager to see the former Pirates man back in action, yet the technical team must weigh the tactical benefits of his inclusion against the potential risk of a premature return.

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If the player has not fully addressed the "mental challenges" referenced by his agent, thrusting him back into the spotlight of a high-stakes Champions League match could be counterproductive. The club's management of Saleng will serve as a litmus test for how modern South African teams handle the delicate balance between professional discipline and player welfare.

Ultimately, the reintegration process will require patience from all parties involved, including the fans who have been waiting to see their big-money signing justify his price tag.