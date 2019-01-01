'Very important to all of us' - South Africa's Karabo Dhlamini eyeing victory against Norway

Desiree Ellis' side will take on the Europeans and Banyana Banyana's young sensation believes they can cause an upset

Karabo Dhlamini is aiming for victory with 's women's team when they face Norway in a friendly on Sunday.

Banyana Banyana are set to make their maiden Women's World Cup appearance in but will face the 1995 winners in their final preparation game in .

Having failed to secure a win in all of their previous eight friendlies in 2019, the product believes their strong mentality can help them secure a morale-boosting win.



“The friendly against Norway is very important to all of us because it is the last one before we start the tournament," Dlamini told the media.

"So, winning this match or even if we don’t win, we must at least be able to show what we have been doing all along.

"Facing all those difficult opponents and traveling far and wide to prepare for the tournament that for me would be a great morale booster ahead of the start of the Women's World Cup."

Having graduated from the junior level to Banyana recently, the 17-year-old admitted that there is a huge difference to her football life since joining the senior team.

"I have learnt a lot about teamwork from Banyana Banyana – you will never at any point on the field find yourself isolated, there is always someone to assist and help in a sticky situation," she continued.

"They also motivate you so much so that when you wake up the next day you look forward to being part of the team over and over again – that for me is great.

“When we analyze our opponents, we must not want to accommodate the way they play and change our style to suit their needs.

"We must also bring our capabilities to the fore because they don’t change their style for us, so why should we change ours.”

With the Women's World Cup five days away, Dhlamini will be hoping to impress Desiree Ellis to claim a regular spot at the showpiece.