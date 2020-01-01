'Very dangerous' Kaizer Chiefs a cause for concern for TS Galaxy

The Soweto giants host their visitors from Nelspruit fresh from another big defeat and would be seeking redemption

TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango says ’ 3-0 defeat by in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg match last weekend makes Amakhosi “a very dangerous opponent” in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) clash at FNB Stadium.

It was another heavy defeat for Chiefs, who also lost 3-0 to in their opening league encounter.

The results have attracted much criticism for Amakhosi, who have displayed glaring shortcomings in both defence and attack.

Msimango feels such a run for Chiefs makes them tricky opponents who are eager to recover from the setbacks and prove themselves.

“Of course they played a Cup game against Orlando Pirates this past weekend and they didn’t get a good result,” Msimango told the TS Galaxy media team.

“That makes them a very dangerous opponent coming into Wednesday’s game. We are very much aware of that and I think we have prepared accordingly for that match. Our plans will come into play and we hope to utilise our opportunities and chances we will have.

“It is a huge confidence boost playing against a big team like Chiefs. We will lift the spirits of the guys to give us a good base for the season moving forward. And of course, we will keep ourselves motivated to keep our unbeaten record going forward.

“Keeping our unbeaten record is a positive which motivates the guys but it is not something we are focusing on entirely.”

TS Galaxy are yet to taste defeat in the league so far, drawing 1-1 with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, before edging 1-0 in their last match.

They now face a Chiefs side not only wounded because of the loss to Pirates, but have forwards who are keen to break their goal drought and a shaky defence which has conceded seven goals in four games.

No Chiefs striker has scored so far in the four games they have been involved in this season.

Msimango is aware that Leonardo Castro and his attacking partners want to showcase that they still have some bite.

“Leonardo Castro is a very exceptional player. He has displayed his abilities for Kaizer Chiefs throughout last season last year, even this season,” said Msimango.

“From outside, we will approach this game the way we approach every other match. We have the intention to be as competitive as possible.

"We are not focusing on one player. We defend what needs to be defended against and we will mark players we need to mark. We will handle it pretty well on the day.”

It would be the first time for TS Galaxy and Chiefs to face off since the 2019 Nedbank Cup final in which then first division side Galaxy prevailed over Amakhosi.