Wearing a smart blue suit and flashing a broad grin, Edin Dzeko stepped out of Schalke's offices into the blazing 35-degree midday sun. A young fan in the new home shirt grabbed the first photo after his signature. Schalke 04 still had a few internal appointments to get through before officially announcing the Bosnian star striker's contract extension until 2027 later in the afternoon, including the team photo for the new season.

Plenty was happening around Berger Feld at the start of the week too. One deal got done, another fell apart at the last moment. While World Cup player Nikola Katic was pushing hard on his comeback at Medicos, Robin Gosens and Dejan Ljubicic have had to pause for the time being through injury.

Dzeko, meanwhile, is fully fit again after the shoulder injury that partly held him back in the closing stages of the season and at the World Cup. After Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup exit in the round of 32, 0-2 against the USA, he is ready to make his mark in Germany's top flight again, 15 years after his last Bundesliga appearance for Wolfsburg.

Frank Baumann, the board member for sport, visited him on holiday. Head coach Miron Muslic, captain Kenan Karaman and his Bosnia team-mate Katic all wrote to and phoned Dzeko. New signing Gosens, who knows Dzeko from their time together in Florence and Milan, had also said publicly: "Edin is a fine person, a terrific footballer. It is my personal wish that it works out."

Jesper Lindström had already been in Gelsenkirchen

A joint appearance looks unlikely for now because Gosens picked up a thigh injury in the 5-0 friendly win in Kassel at the weekend. Schalke gave no detail on exactly how long he will be out, while Bild reported it could be several weeks. Playmaker Dejan Ljubicic, who limped off in the second half on Saturday, suffered only a "minor calf injury" and will only briefly stop training. Katic is due to return to team training on Tuesday alongside Dzeko.

Overnight, the first major stir had already taken hold. Bild first reported that the move for former Frankfurt player Jesper Lindström had collapsed, even though he had already been in Gelsenkirchen since the weekend. Sky later reported that talks with Napoli had failed after the Italians repeatedly did not stick to verbal agreements. One sticking point was whether the loan deal should include an option to buy or an obligation to buy.

Muslic still has three full weeks of training and two real acid tests before the first competitive match away to Regionalliga side Hallescher FC in the DFB Cup. As part of "Schalke Day", S04 host Italian top side Atalanta Bergamo on Saturday. A week later, Real Madrid's star-studded ensemble will mark the 25th anniversary of the Veltins-Arena.