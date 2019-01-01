Venezuela vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Despite a poor performance in the group stage, Lionel Messi & Co are hopeful of improving their performance for the knock-out rounds

’s 2019 Copa America adventure goes on with a quarter-final against at Rio’s Maracana on Friday.

Lionel Scaloni’s side shambled through the group stage of the competition with a defeat, a draw and a victory, with a 2-0 success over last Sunday sufficient to carry them through in the most unconvincing of circumstances to the knock-out phase of the competition.

There, they will face Venezuela, who finished second but unbeaten in Group A behind hosts and tournament favourites .

Having already lost to their rivals in 2019, might this be the end of Lionel Messi & Co?

Game Venezuela vs Argentina Date Friday, June 28 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo / Globo TV Internacional fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News