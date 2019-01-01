Vardy matches former Man Utd striker Van Nistelrooy’s goalscoring exploits

The England forward has now scored in eight successive Premier League games for the second time in his career

striker Jamie Vardy created another piece of Premier League history on Sunday as he netted his side’s opening goal against .

The 32-year-old international already holds the record for scoring in 11 successive Premier League matches, achieved when Claudio Ranieri’s side went on a memorable run to win the 2015-16 title, but he has now matched the exploits of great Ruud van Nistelrooy in becoming just the second player to go on multiple scoring streaks of eight games or more.

Vardy, who broke the Dutchman’s mark of scoring in 10 successive games by netting against the Red Devils almost exactly four years ago, is now chasing his own record, having found the target against , (against whom he netted a hat-trick), , , , , and now Villa.

Understandably, manager Brendan Rodgers has been quick to sing his praises.

“He's such an honest player that if you ask him to press the back four, he will do it, but we don't want him to run more than anyone else but when he does, we want it to be at speed,” the former boss told Sky Sports .

“I've always felt that when teams have been against him that he's a real threat up front because he's aggressive with his press and then when you have the ball, the one thing you're frightened of as a defender is pace and this guy is as quick as I've seen over 10 yards that I've worked with. He has that explosive speed.

“He's so clever, he recognises danger. He waits in the central area and then when it's on, he can go and press it. He doesn't have to worry about pressing the whole back four, he's conserving his energy, because the other players have to conserve their energy as well.

“He gives any team great confidence. When you have a striker with that ability, you know he doesn't need many chances. Any of the best sides have it, that striker that can score, and he's got guys behind him who can serve him as well. James Maddison is unbelievable on that through-pass, as is Youri Tielemans; they can make that pass through teams or around them.”

Next up for the Foxes as Vardy continues his quest to score in 12 successive games are Norwich followed by a testing Christmas duo of games against away then league leaders at home on Boxing Day.