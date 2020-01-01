Vardy fit to face Man Utd as Rodgers hails Solskjaer's 'fantastic' work

The prolific striker bowed out of the weekend's victory over Tottenham but is in no danger of missing out against the Reds

Brendan Rodgers has declared striker Jamie Vardy fit for 's Boxing Day clash with .

Vardy was substituted late on in Sunday's 2-0 win over as Leicester climbed to second in the Premier League, a point above United having played a game more.

He netted from the penalty spot at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to make Premier League history, becoming the first player to score away to an opponent at three different grounds following previous goals at White Hart Lane and Wembley Stadium.

It took the 33-year-old's tally for the season to 11 goals in 13 outings, placing him behind only Mohamed Salah in the Premier League scoring charts - the forward scoring 13 times in the same number of appearances.

Vardy has also now scored 43 goals since Rodgers' first game in charge of Leicester in March 2019, more than any other player in that time.

And Rodgers is expecting to have Vardy available for the visit of United as Leicester aim to improve on a return of five losses in six Boxing Day fixtures since their promotion in 2014.

"Vardy will be fine for the game, it's just a bit of soreness. It will be pretty much the same squad," the manager said at a pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

“He’ll be fine for the game.”



Jamie Vardy is fit for #LeiMun , says the manager. pic.twitter.com/MZo0E4wrsc — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 22, 2020

"[Caglar] Soyuncu may be close. If not for Saturday, he could be ready for Monday [away to ]."

Leicester have lost more games (19) and conceded more goals (60) against United than they have versus any other side in the Premier League.

United enter the game on the back of a 10-match winning run away from home in the Premier League, one short of the record jointly-held by and .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under intense pressure following elimination from the earlier this month, but Rodgers has praised the work being done by his opposite number.

"I think Ole's doing a fantastic job," he said. "They'll be disappointed to go out of the Champions League because it's a competition they have history in.

"Ole has reshaped the club in terms of the values, and he's looking to develop young players. I think he's done a very good job. They've got big quality."