VAR would help eradicate costly mistakes in the PSL, says Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says Video Assistant Referee (VAR) should be used during Premier Soccer League ( ) matches as it saves careers and jobs.

“With the standard of refereeing in our football, this is why we need VAR, which could have helped us last week,” Hunt told Daily Sun.

“I am a big fan of VAR because I think it saves careers, jobs and gets the right decisions. I want VAR and I like VAR. The games are moving forward fast – cricket and rugby – and soccer has been the last one to move forward with those type of things,” he added.

The Clever Boys gaffer was left to rue their disallowed goal against SuperSport United a week ago which dented their hopes of winning this season's PSL title.

“The game is so fast and so quick now that you need decisions to be made correctly. And at times it is going to go against you. You will score and think you’ve got a legitimate goal, only to find that it was an off-side. But at times it is going to go for you like last week,” he continued.

Wits are placed third on the league standings - three points behind the leaders, with both teams left one match each.

“There are so many games we threw away. This could have seen us throw away the championship points, Obviously, I am disappointed with the second round (of the season) because we should have won the league by now. We threw games away crazily, but it is what it is now,” he reflected.

“Every game, especially now that are three points behind us, and the goal difference is almost the same, it will also be tough for the third place finish still,” he reacted.

“We can only get to 54 points now at the end of the season. Now we have to win our last match against on Saturday, and we will see what happens,” he concluded.