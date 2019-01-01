‘VAR will stop Premier League fun’ – Wilson not embracing technology after Nations League drama

The Bournemouth and England striker saw a goal chalked off during an international outing against Switzerland and expects more confusion in 2019-20

Callum Wilson believes the introduction of VAR into the Premier League is going to “stop a lot of fun in the game”, having already been on the receiving end of a frustrating call with .

The Bournemouth striker saw a goal chalked off while representing his country at the Nations League finals.

Wilson thought he had snatched a late winner for the Three Lions in a third-place play-off clash with Switzerland, only to see that effort chalked off on review for a tug in the build-up.

The 27-year-old had gone through the process of celebrating what he thought was a fair strike, just as Jesse Lingard had done during a semi-final meeting with the Netherlands.

Such frustration is about to become commonplace in English football, with more technology being embraced from 2019-20, and Wilson fears that is going to have a negative impact on the Premier League spectacle.

He told Sky Sports: "Obviously I'm disappointed not to score the winner. It's going to be like that next season I think.

"It's going to stop a lot of the fun in the game. You score and you celebrate but then you are waiting for it to be allowed - and when it's not it feels like an anti-climax.

"It's frustrating on a personal note, of course. I don't there was much in it, he's a big centre-half and I only moved him to the side a little bit to get half a yard on him and he's just dropped to the floor.

"If centre-backs are going to keep dropping to the floor next season there will be a lot of disallowed goals that shouldn't be.

"It's a contact sport and I think strikers should definitely get the benefit of the doubt."

While Wilson, as a striker, is not entirely in favour of VAR, Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire believes it will benefit the game as a whole.

He said: "I think against the it was really heartbreaking.

Article continues below

"We all celebrated, we thought it was a goal and then the disappointment comes - it was the same [against ].

"I think it's going to improve the game. We've been on the wrong end of it twice but I do think it will improve the big decisions.

"There is too much in football now for the big decisions to go against you, especially the blatant ones."