VAR is a big mess every weekend - Guardiola

Despite seeing his side claim a crucial win, the Spaniard couldn't help but take a shot at the officiating technology

manager Pep Guardiola believes VAR is "a big mess" every weekend in the Premier League after watching his team defeat Sheffield United 2-0 on Sunday.

After a subdued first-half performance, Guardiola's side opened the scoring in controversial fashion as Sergio Aguero found the back of the net following some interference in build-up play from referee Chris Kavanagh.

The goal was allowed to stand despite Sheffield's protests and the Manchester City boss himself seemed to suggest his team benefitted from the inconsistent use of VAR.

"I said many times I have a huge list for VAR. Every weekend is a big mess," Guardiola told Sky Sports post-match.

"In other games it was a big mess. Hopefully next season it can do better."

A second goal from Kevin De Bruyne in the 82nd minute wrapped up the win for City, with the three points leaving them 14 points behind league leaders , who beat Wolverhampton 1-0 earlier in the day.

Sheffield were themselves denied the opening goal on Sunday after VAR adjudged Lys Mousset to be offside, with Blades coach Chris Wilder feeling his side have been regularly hard done by this season.

"Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR, that's about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game and the small margins," Wilder told BBC Sport.

"But I will leave that for everyone else to talk about because I have said too much about it."

Sheffield have had five goals ruled out by VAR in the Premier League this season - more than any other side in the competition.

On City's opener, Wilder added that he's adamant a mistake was made and that the referee should have made the "sensible decision" to disallow the goal.

"I've been to see the referee and he has been honest about it. We make mistakes and I believe he made one too," he said. "It happened that quick and I thought he could have been helped by his colleagues a little bit.

"We talk about the new rule where if the referee touches ball then he has to blow up, so surely if he is in the way and hinders us then he makes a sensible decision.

"If he made the sensible decision then I don't think no-one in the ground would have said anything about it."