VAR in PSL: Gomes reveals how he plans to introduce video technology in South Africa

Recently-appointed Safa Referees Committee Chairperson Victor Gomes has revealed how he plans to introduce VAR in South Africa.

Gomes explained the need for gradual introduction

Retired referee plans to test VAR in cup games

South Africa keen to get video technology soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Gomes explained that he plans to introduce VAR gradually, starting with cup games, as he tests its effectiveness, before being brought in the league.

The retired referee feels technology is the future and South Africa cannot afford to be left behind, hence the need to expedite VAR’s implementation.

There have been calls for the country to introduce VAR following questionable calls by referees with coaches and fans alike left disappointed, leading Gomes’ appointment following his retirement after the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “In a cup game, we will introduce it in a final first and take it to the semi-final, quarters and once everybody is working in harmony and we understand it, then we can say we really introduce this in the league because we must be consistent,” Gomes told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“What we don’t want is to introduce this tomorrow and we are not ready. Just yesterday [Tuesday], I had two Zoom meetings, where we spoke to the producers of VAR to see how we can also get it, it was easy.

“Football is evolving everyday so from an administrative point of view, we also need to evolve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Safa is determined to introduce VAR in South Africa although there have been no discussions about the structures and training of match officials.

There have also been concerns regarding how cameras will be installed at the stadiums since the facilities are not owned by the clubs, added to the huge cost of implementing the technology.

WHAT’S NEXT? No timelines have been given on when VAR will be introduced in South Africa but there are hopes that tests could start next season.