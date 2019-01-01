'VAR has ruined everything!' - Tottenham stun Manchester City in Champions League epic
Wednesday's clash between Tottenham and Manchester City had a little bit of everything but, following a flurry of early goals, plenty of tense moments and a bit of late VAR drama, Spurs sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals.
After topping Manchester City 1-0 at home in the opening leg, Spurs edged the Premier League champions on away goals after a drama-filled match.
It was a match that saw four goals in the opening 11 minutes, as Son Heung-min scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva also fired goals in what was the most rapid-fire start in Champions League history.
Sterling added another in the 21st minute, and the match calmed down from there until Sergio Aguero rocketed a shot past Hugo Lloris to give City the advantage in the 59th minute.
Fernando Llorente then scored to restore Spurs' advantage, as
They somehow found a way to hold on from there, with Sterling's stunning last-gasp finish ruled out moments later due to VAR detecting an offside Sergio Aguero.
It was one of the best matches in Champions League history, and it caused a huge reaction throughout the footballing world.
Omggg! I love you boys!!!! #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/S2Y9e5yY9N— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 17, 2019
I preferred football when Spurs would lose in the last second to a dodgy offside goal.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 17, 2019
Damn you, VAR - you've ruined everything.
wfiuhefijvbeojefvnojegfnvepgfjevgpinbgw— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 17, 2019
Pictures have been released of the VAR official from the #MCITOT game... pic.twitter.com/UnCuwhzxUq— Josh. (@josh12marley) April 17, 2019
City gonna spend £589M in the summer.— kenna (@kennagq) April 17, 2019
Might even buy out the VAR tech
One of the best games I’ve ever seen & VAR added to it!!! #cityspurs @ChampionsLeague— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 17, 2019
That's the anti-93:20. What an absolute killer— Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 17, 2019
DISALLOWED! Absolutely incredible. Raheem Sterling looks to have scored a hat-trick, but VAR says Aguero was offside. #MCITOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/T3w5WQIh2g— Goal (@goal) April 17, 2019
City:— Zito (@_Zeets) April 17, 2019
VAR: pic.twitter.com/DtbU3Nx43J
*Man City scores winner in stoppage time— Antonio (@Conquereddd) April 17, 2019
VAR: #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/mfJ4OO4Rkj
City: *Plays for the quadruple*— Seph (@SephSquid) April 17, 2019
Spurs: *Are Spurs*
VAR: pic.twitter.com/WSEVvCYjuE
The only way VAR could be more popular right now is if it disallowed Brexit. #MCITOT— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) April 17, 2019
What a game... FOOTBALL ❤️— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 17, 2019
To VAR or not to VAR?? 👀😂— Tom Huddlestone (@Huddz8) April 17, 2019
What a game! Football sometimes is a joke... just incredible!— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 17, 2019
What a game. Proof yet again true joy of football is making us experience emotions we’re meant to feel in real life but are dead to inside. Spurs amazing. What Collective Tenacity. Quadruple gone for City. How they respond to being mortal will define their season. And Liverpool’s— roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 17, 2019
Crazy football game #ManCity #Spurs— Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) April 17, 2019
Spurs fans chanting: "VAR My Lord VAR..."— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) April 17, 2019