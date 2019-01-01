VAR and increase in monthly grants - PSL has big plans for South African football

According to Dr. Irvin Khoza, the much-talked about technology cannot be introduced without Safa's go-ahead

Premier Soccer League ( ) chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has confirmed that the league is considering all possibilities of bringing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to .

According to Khoza, there is already a meeting in place with the South African Football Association (Safa) to discuss the matter further.

"We are going to have a meeting with Safa and one of the things we are going to discuss is the introduction of the VAR," Khoza told the media.

Khoza said the league will not introduce VAR without Safa's permission as the country's FA is responsible for supplying the match officials to the PSL.

"Without the permission of Safa we can't have the VAR," added Khoza.

Meanwhile, Khoza confirmed that the 32 teams that are under the NSL umbrella will receive improved monthly grants from next season following record-breaking revenue for the 2018/19 season.

"Importantly also, we've now reached the R1 billion mark in our income. It's a record and that augurs well for the clubs in the new season which is going to come with a new increase on the grants apart from what they have been getting this season; it was also remarkable. So, those are the highlights that we adopted and qualified in our meeting," said Khoza.

As things stand, the 16 teams playing in the top flight are getting R2 million every month while the 16 National First Division (NFD) teams are getting a R500 000 monthly grant.

Khoza said the league will call a press briefing to announce how much teams will be getting from next going forward.