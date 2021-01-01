Van Wyk makes winning debut with Glasgow City

The South Africa international was thrown into the fray, eight months after she joined the Scottish champions

Janine van Wyk made a winning debut in the Scottish Women's Premier League as Glasgow City thrashed Celtic 3-0 on Sunday.

The encounter was Van Wyk’s first league outing since July 2020 when she was considered one of the highest-profile overseas signings in the league’s history.

The match also marked her return since August when she made her debut in the Champions League quarter-final defeat to Wolfsburg before suffering a knee injury before the league's start last October.

The South Africa international was handed starting debut in front of the cameras at K Park and she was influential in her side securing a clinical maximum points for the visitors.

In a bid to end three matches without a victory, Aoife Colvill opened the scoring for Scott Booth's side after just 20 minutes of action.

Despite the hosts holding on to their nerve until the 71st minute, Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir doubled the lead for the visitors before Niamh Farrelly guaranteed the victory 13 minutes from time.

Van Wyk featured for the entirety in her first league appearance for City, while compatriot Ode Fulutudilu was not dressed for the game.

Despite the win, City remain in the second position but are now level with leaders Rangers at the top of SWPL 1 with 21 points from eight games.

Van Wyk will be aiming to maintain her good shape and help City stretch their good domestic form when they visit Station Park to face Forfar Farmington on Sunday, April 11.