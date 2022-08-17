Van Nistelrooy 'proud' after reunion with ex-Man Utd boss Sir Alex as PSV coach reveals whether they discussed Gakpo transfer

The Dutchman met with his old mentor after watching his side clash with Rangers in Champions League qualifying

Ruud van Nistelrooy has opened up on the "proud moment" that he reunited with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson - while also clarifying whether they discussed a potential transfer to Old Trafford for one of his current players at PSV, Cody Gakpo. The duo met up at Ibrox after PSV were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie against Rangers.

Ferguson brought Van Nistelrooy to United from PSV back in 2001, and he went on to score 95 goals in 150 Premier League outings, with the Dutchman delighted to come into contact with his old mentor again after beginning his own career in the dugout.

What did Van Nistlerooy say about his reunion with ex-Man Utd boss Sir Alex?

Van Nistelrooy posted a photo of him and Ferguson on social media after the clash with Rangers, and also spoke to reporters about their reunion.

"I was proud that he was able to see me as coach managing my team," said the PSV head coach. ‘I’m glad he’s well. I spoke to him just briefly but he’s well and looking great. His family is well. As I say, it was great to see him. For him to see me on the touchline at Ibrox is a proud moment."

Van Nistelrooy went on to admit that he still looks up to Ferguson as a shining "example" of how to be a successful manager before revealing the kind words he was offered by the legendary Scot.

"I learned so much from him," he said. "When you develop yourself as a coach, you obviously look back at the managers you had, what they did, how they formed a team, the style of play and how they managed individuals. He is such an example in that sense.

"I had a wonderful time here. Sir Alex said: 'Good to see you again'. And he thought it was a beautiful match. He said he was proud of me and he likes seeing me being a coach and running along the side of the pitch."

Did Van Nistelrooy & Sir Alex discuss a potential transfer to Man Utd for Gakpo?

GOAL has reported that PSV winger Gakpo, who played the full 90 minutes of the draw with Rangers, has emerged as a transfer target for United.

However, Van Nistelrooy has insisted that the 23-year-old's future did not come up in his conversation with Ferguson.

"Gakpo? We didn’t talk about it," he said when quizzed on the PSV star's links to the Red Devils.

"We just checked on each other. We didn’t really talk about United or the players. It was just a personal discussion, really."

The player himself has stated that he will have no qualms in committing his future to PSV if they qualify for the Champions League, with the second leg of their tie against Rangers due to take place at the Philips Stadion on August 24.