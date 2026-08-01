Van Halst: 'There is still work to be done in football in that area'

Jan van Halst believes Dutch football still has a long way to go when it comes to accepting homosexuality. The analyst told De Telegraaf during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam on Saturday.

"There is still work to be done, I think. In my eyes it is still a conservative macho culture. It is getting better all the time. People are working hard on it," the former footballer says, while staying optimistic about the future. "All sorts of organisations are working on it. So that is hopeful."

Still, Van Halst warned that progress can quickly stall after he was immediately told that players in the Netherlands never come out. "But every time you think you are there, it starts all over again. We have to keep working on it," he said.

Asked about that point, Van Halst drew a distinction between the Netherlands and the wider game. "In the Netherlands, I don't know. Worldwide, yes," Van Halst then emphasised. "But very often only after their career. Apparently there is still something to do with pressure, and safety is not there. That is one of the things that really needs to be worked on. Because that really cannot be the case."

To some extent, Van Halst can understand why footballers do not dare to come out. "You should not underestimate what that brings with it. From my own perspective, I can say: you have to take the first step. But just put yourself in their shoes."

For Van Halst, the bigger issue is not necessarily inside the dressing room. "And I am not even talking so much about the dressing room. Because in my experience that is not too bad. Jokes are simply made there. About bald heads, and where you come from. But it is more the environment around it. The public, the press. There is still real work to be done there."

Finally, Van Halst addressed whether he knows any homosexual players. "No. Honestly not. If you are talking about professional footballers. They may already be filtered out. In that they do not feel comfortable. And step away earlier, before they go into professional football. That could be possible."

He also stressed how serious that possibility would be, while still hoping for better times for homosexual players. "And of course that is serious. This is about safety. Apparently that is still not sufficient for everyone, to give access to professional football," the analyst said. "You should never give up that hope. And that is what days like this are good for. To keep creating awareness. Hopefully that will one day also be translated into football."