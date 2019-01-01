Van Dijk rubbishes contract speculation at Liverpool with ‘nothing going on’

The Dutch defender has seen it suggested that he is line to land a lucrative new deal at Anfield, but he insists no discussions have been held as yet

Virgil van Dijk has rubbished reports suggesting that he is in contract talks with .

The Dutch defender is already tied to terms at Anfield until the summer of 2023, with a five-and-a-half-year deal penned upon his arrival from in January 2018.

Van Dijk has starred since linking up with the Reds, with his performers earning him widespread praise and individual awards.

The reigning UEFA Player of the Year is in contention for the FIFA Best Award and expected to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Such a standing in the global game is said to have brought Liverpool to the negotiating table.

They are eager to reward Van Dijk for the stunning progress he has made on Mereyside and recognise his importance to the collective cause.

A lucrative offer is said to have been put to the 28-year-old, with it claimed that a verbal agreement has been reached.

Van Dijk, though, says no discussions have taken place.

He told Sky Sports News when quizzed on the rumours: “There is nothing going on, so that's it.”

Pressed again on whether he would like to enter into negotiations, Van Dijk added: “That's not on me. I saw some reports in the media that I was agreeing a new deal and stuff.

“But I'm not even discussing anything at the moment. The only thing I want to do right now is focus on the games and we'll see in the future what may happen.”

Liverpool came unstuck in their most recent outing, with a 2-0 defeat suffered away at in a group stage opener for the holders of the crown.

That result represents a rare reversal for a side that remains faultless in their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, with a winning run in the English top-flight now standing at 14 games.

With that form in mind, Van Dijk has insisted that a setback in Italy is of no great concern to the Reds.

He said after seeing two late goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente down Jurgen Klopp’s side: “It didn’t feel like a wake-up call. It felt like it was going to be a draw, and then the penalty changed everything in the game.

“It shouldn’t be a wake-up call. We have been performing outstandingly since the start of the season so there is no reason to panic. And in the game as well, we played well, we put them under pressure, we created opportunities on the break.

“So there were a lot of positive things, the only thing not positive was the result.”