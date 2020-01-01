‘Van Dijk & Klopp are the best in the world’ – Robertson salutes leaders at Liverpool

The Reds full-back is enjoying playing alongside a talismanic Dutch defender and under the guidance of an enigmatic German coach

Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp are the best in the world at their respective roles, says Andy Robertson, with the full-back honoured to be working with such talent at Anfield.

The international full-back forms part of the same defensive unit on Merseyside as a commanding Dutch centre-half.

Plenty have been quick to bill Van Dijk as the finest exponent of his chosen position that modern football has to offer, with some suggesting that he may be the greatest that the Premier League has ever seen.

Robertson is not about to argue with that assessment, telling Sky Sports: “Virg is the best defender in the world, and I love him being on the left-hand side with me.

“We have a good partnership on and off the pitch, and we help each other out. On the pitch especially.

“The big guy is absolutely class in everything he does. He just carries himself so well on and off the pitch, and is somebody who a lot of people look up to, and I'm one of them.

“He's a fantastic leader, a fantastic guy. I love playing with him, having him in the back line, and since he signed, he's brought us forward.

“I loved him at as well, and I was delighted when we signed him, and it showed that the money spent was worth it.”

Liverpool invested £75 million in Van Dijk, while just £8m was required to prise Robertson from .

Klopp has stated in the past that a left-back with “no arrogance” could be more confident, given all that he has achieved, but that humble nature is part of what makes Robertson a special talent.

He added on his current coach: “I don't think I've heard this quote, but it's one that gets me. For a manager, who I think is the best in the world at the minute, for him to say that about me is really nice. That's what I try to be.

“He's probably right, could I have more confidence in myself and my ability? Yes, I could. It's something I'm maybe trying to work on.

“Throughout my career, I've always doubted myself and it has kind of worked for me, brought out the best in me, putting performances in I can be proud of.

“He's a fantastic man, a fantastic manager, and for him to think I don't have negatives is great. He likes the Scottish people, I know he does, he gets on really well with Kenny Dalglish.

“He's the father figure of this training ground, this group of boys, and he's here for us in every way, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. That's why we're so successful just now, it's down to him, and long may that continue.

“I know it's a work thing, and he's my manager, but we're more than that, we're a family here and that's why we've been so successful.”