René van der Gijp expressed Today Inside his disappointment with Steven Berghuis. The Ajax forward fired wide from close range in Saturday's top clash against PSV, something Van der Gijp had not expected at all from the experienced player.

"What disappointed me so much. It can happen, I know. Anything can happen. That Berghuis doesn't put that ball in. That disappoints me. With such a good strike in his left foot," Van der Gijp says, referring to the Ajax winger's missed chance in the 30th minute with the score at 1-1.

"I think if he takes 20 penalties, he scores all 20. And then you put this one wide, man. Come on, man!" The football analyst was clearly frustrated by Berghuis' miss.

Berghuis' miss in the first half proved costly for Ajax. PSV eventually ran out 1-3 winners in Amsterdam, helped in part by a wonderful goal from recent signing Lutsharel Geertruida.

Elsewhere, fellow guest Valentijn Driessen turned his attention to Míchel. According to De Telegraaf's football editor, the Ajax coach should not have taken Tolu Arokodare off after just an hour. He also found it incomprehensible that Abdellah Ouazane was not in the starting line-up against PSV.

"The very best player he has, Ouazane, wasn't in it. And he forms a very good pairing with that Brandt. And he takes Tolu off, even though he was playing quite well. And then Míchel has a stroke of genius with two strikers who haven't touched a ball all year," Driessen says, referring to substitutes Kasper Dolberg and Marcos Leonardo.

"And then Gaaei, who can't defend, plays at right-back against Van Bommel. And then he has another defender on the bench. What are you supposed to do with these kinds of coaches?" Driessen asks.