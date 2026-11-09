On Monday, the analysts on KieftJansenEgmondGijp criticised Noa Lang. The winger has irritated Napoli's passionate supporters in the Italian club's recent matches.

Lang reportedly failed to thank the travelling supporters after the Champions League match against FC Porto. After Sunday's match against Lazio, the left winger appeared set to do the same until his team-mates ordered him over to the away end.

During that match, Lang also reportedly gestured towards his own supporters, prompting a hostile response. They booed him every time he touched the ball.

Van der Gijp said: "I'd do that if my name were Hamsik, Maradona or Pirlo." "Then you can say to the crowd: listen, you're better off getting behind us than being against us. There's no point in that."

"But Noa Lang isn't even in a position to address the groundsman at the moment, let alone the hardcore supporters," said Van der Gijp, laughing hard at his own remark.

Wim Kieft chipped in: "With Noa Lang, it's never his fault." "Wherever he is, he's under scrutiny. There's always something else, something else happening. Then you don't have much self-awareness, do you?"

Kieft added: "Your clearest moments come when you wake up. You think: that wasn't right, or something. I should have done it differently and shouldn't have said that." Van der Gijp then said: "I've been here two years now and scored two. That's not many."