Van Bronckhorst responds in three words to much-discussed penalty incident in Telstar v Feyenoord

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Feyenoord were rightly awarded a penalty on Saturday evening, the Rotterdam club's manager said at his post-match press briefing.

The decision sparked controversy. Ronald Koeman jr. was among those who could not understand it, along with every pundit in the ESPN studio.

In the 57th minute, referee Jeroen Manschot pointed to the spot after ruling that the ball had struck the hand of Telstar defender Abdelnour Soualhia. A lengthy VAR check did not overturn the decision. Steijn kept his composure and scored his second goal of the evening from the spot.

Afterwards, Van Bronckhorst faced questions about the much-discussed incident. "He blew the whistle, didn't he?" the Feyenoord manager replied somewhat cynically.

"I've seen the footage. It was a bit confusing because it took a long time, of course, but I think the ball hits his hand. The referee also blew for a penalty straight away," he continued.

"The VAR intervenes, of course, because he looks to see whether it really was handball. I think that, ultimately, the referee's decision carried the most weight in this match," said Van Bronckhorst.