Shocked reactions followed FC Groningen's first-round debacle in the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup. Dick Lukkien's side were no match for FC Emmen at the Euroborg on Thursday, losing 2-0 as the visitors kept their cup dream alive.

"This is simply dreadful from us," captain Thijmen Blokzijl sighed afterwards in an interview with ESPN. "This absolutely must not happen to us. Against Emmen at home. The cup is a great competition for us, so this is a real shame."

Groningen's sloppy play in the home cup tie left Blokzijl deeply shocked. "I think everyone gave the ball away a few times today and you thought, 'How can that happen?' We were unrecognisable."

"I'm deeply ashamed. We should never go out of the cup," Lukkien said in frustration to RTV Noord. "At the same time, I also know that these players give everything. Tonight wasn't good enough. But we will respond on Sunday. You needn't worry about that."

After the defeat, Lukkien added: "We can't undo it. It's as simple as that. And we have to deal with it. And we will." His side host Sparta Rotterdam at the Euroborg on Sunday.

Thom van Bergen was taken aback by the reaction of the Groningen fans. 'You should be ashamed, you should be ashamed!' came the chant from the stands as the players thanked the supporters for their backing during the cup tie.

"I found it strange and unpleasant. We just walked our lap and applauded them, but of course this wasn't nice. Especially because I think we did work hard. And I also know: this was in the heat of the moment, and all those people have green-and-white hearts too," the forward was quoted as saying by Dagblad van het Noorden.

Lukkien has some sympathy for Van Bergen's reaction. "Thom is a lad who fights his heart out. When something like that happens, he feels attacked. It's also to do with his age. He still has to learn that the crowd are entitled to express themselves."