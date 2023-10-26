Valiant Ivory Coast performance helps Bafana Bafana move up Fifa world rankings

Fifa has released the latest world rankings with South Africa making a movement upwards on the table.

Bafana recently drew 1-1 with Ivory Coast

They were also held 0-0 by Eswatini

They have now moved up the Fifa rankings

WHAT HAPPENED? Bafana Bafana have now moved one place up the rankings from number 65 to 64th position.

This follows this month's 0-0 draw with Eswatini as well as the 1-1 share of spoils with Ivory Coast away in Abidjan.

They are now 12th in Africa, moving from the 13th spot as they edge closer to the top 10.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa coach Hugo Broos has a task to restore Bafana's old glory by making them one of the top teams on the African continent.

That includes guiding them to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title as well as guiding them to 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification.

But they appear to still have a long way to go before they achieve that as they are yet to get into the top 10 on the continent.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana have another opportunity to further climb up the Fifa standings in November when international football returns.

Broos' men will take on Benin and Rwanda in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and they are big games with a lot at stake.

Winning those games will help South Africa to be better ranked as they seek to reclaim a top 10 pot on the continent.