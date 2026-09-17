On Friday, head coach Xavi will announce the Netherlands squad for the upcoming international break. Valentijn Driessen expects Virgil van Dijk to be included "as normal". The journalist also believes there could be a role for Memphis Depay. He said this in a video item by De Telegraaf.

"The big question is Virgil van Dijk," Driessen begins. The Liverpool defender is now 35 years old, so retirement from international football cannot be ruled out.

"He himself does not want to say anything about it and it also remains quiet from the KNVB. The coaches of Liverpool, whom Xavi has also spoken to, do not want to say anything either. When he was asked about it recently, he laughed a little and said that we will hear it soon."

"But if you are stopping, then you can just say that. So I do not think he is stopping. I think he will carry on as an international after all. If he shows better form than at the World Cup, that is sensible," Driessen believes.

Memphis is another player whose place in Xavi's squad remains in doubt. "That is also a question. He is playing again, so he is effectively fit," Driessen said.

"And when you then look at the strikers we have... Weghorst is a battering ram that you use when you need him, but not as a regular starter. Brobbey was underwhelming against AZ."

"And Meerdink has not been impressive at AZ either. So if Depay is fit, then perhaps he can once again be useful for the Netherlands," Driessen concludes.