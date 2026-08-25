Virgil van Dijk's future with the Netherlands is far from certain. Valentijn Driessen reached that conclusion after the first press conference given by Netherlands head coach Xavi.

In a video for De Telegraaf, Driessen said: "Xavi is known for giving a lot of young players a chance. He did that at FC Barcelona, but also at Al-Sadd in Qatar. I think some players really do have to fear for their role in the Dutch national team."

Driessen then pointed to Xavi's comments on Van Dijk. "He had of course already said that he had had a conversation with Virgil van Dijk, but he still wants to speak to him a few more times. So it is really not certain that Virgil van Dijk will continue as an international under Xavi," he said.

At the media moment in Zeist, Xavi said: "I have spoken with Virgil. I will stay in contact with him. I want to talk to him more about what his ambition is, his passion. We will see where that leads. But I will speak with him again."

Driessen also questioned whether Van Dijk suits Xavi's style. "The way Xavi wants to play, with a high press, getting forward a lot... That is not really what Virgil van Dijk has always wanted," he explained. "He would rather sit a little deeper. More security. I am very curious to see how that conversation will turn out."

Earlier this year, Van Dijk revealed he had considered retiring from international football after the lost semi-final at Euro 2024. He also could not give a definitive answer on whether he would continue with the Netherlands after the 2026 World Cup.

Those talks with Xavi could prove decisive. The coming period should show whether the 35-year-old defender still fits into the plans of the new head coach.