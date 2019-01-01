Valencia vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With the top four in the Premier League seemingly out of reach, the Gunners are seeking Europa League glory

With a healthy 3-1 lead from the first leg, travel to for the return fixture of their semi-final as heavy favourites to win a place in Baku.

Unai Emery’s side came from behind at the Emirates Stadium to win thanks to a double from Alexandre Lacazette and a late strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which cancelled out Mouctar Diakhaby’s early opener.

The Gunners, though, have been notoriously poor away from home this season and are flailing in the league.

Will their two-goal lead be sufficient at the Mestalla?

Game Arsenal vs Valencia Date Thursday, May 9 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

Squads & Team News

Position Valencia squad Goalkeepers Neto, Domenech Defenders Garay, Lato, Piccini, Diakhaby, Rivero, Centelles, Gabriel, Roncaglia, Gaya, Diakhaby Midfielders Parejo, Carlos Soler, Torres, Wass, Coquelin Forwards Gameiro, Sobrino, Guedes, Rodrigo, Mina

Valencia are bereft of injured duo Denis Cheryshev and Geoffrey Kondogbia, though Rodrigo is expected to shake off a problem and play some role.

After missing out last week, former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is to return and should start in the middle of the park.

Possible Valencia starting XI: Neto; Piccini, Gabriel, Garay, Gaya; Soler, Parejo, Coquelin, Guedes; Gameiro, Rodrigo

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Cech, Iliev Defenders Sokratis, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny, Jenkinson, Lichtsteiner Midfielders Guendouzi, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Willock Forwards Aubameyang, Ozil, Lacazette, Nketiah, Iwobi

Arsenal have a long but familiar list of injury problems, including long-term absentees Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Danny Welbeck.

Additionally, Denis Suarez and Aaron Ramsey have both recently been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Koscielny, Mustafi, Sokratis; Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Match Preview

Arsenal can take another step towards the club’s third major European trophy on Thursday when they face Valencia at the Mestalla.

Unai Emery’s side approach the match in an advantageous position, having opened up a 3-1 lead at the Emirates Stadium, where Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dovetailed beautifully in attack and share the goals between them.

But despite this lead, there are worries that linger over the Gunners, whose recent form has been questionable at best.

Indeed, that win over Valencia was the only one Emery’s men have achieved in five games, while a dire 1-1 home draw with Brighton last weekend effectively ended their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League. With that in essence out of reach, if they want to play football next season, this is a competition they need to win.

Emery, a former Valencia boss, is a specialist in the Europa League. He won it three times in succession with , though there have been hiccups along the way with this Arsenal team, notably a 3-1 loss in Rennes.

And with the Londoners shaky on the road all season, Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro is hopeful that his side can profit.

“We're going to have chances, sure. Arsenal play football and leave spaces. We are going to have chances. And two goals will be enough,” the former forward said.

“We cannot hesitate and need to start this game strongly. It is never easy to play in a stadium with a hot atmosphere.

“For us it is much simpler. The support of the people gives you special encouragement. We have to look only at ourselves and if we play our game, we will win.”

Valencia put an end to a run of three-straight losses in all competitions at the weekend by hammering 6-2, scoring all their goals in the first 51 minutes, and keeping their own top four hopes alive in .

The Premier League club will prove a far greater test, however.

A year ago, Arsenal’s Europa League adventure came to an end in as they were defeated 1-0 by . If that result were to be repeated on Thursday, they would be celebrating a place in the final.