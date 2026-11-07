Press reports have lifted the lid on an intriguing chapter in the career of Carlos Espí, the Real Madrid forward. Twice during his days in the Alzira youth team he could have joined Valencia, and twice the club passed up the chance.

Valencia host Real Madrid on Saturday evening in the 12th round of La Liga at the Mestalla.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Espí, born in Tavernes de la Valldigna in 2005, has never played at the Mestalla, a ground that could so easily have become his home. He missed Levante's clash with Valencia last season through injury.

Alzira twice offered the player to Valencia during his time in the youth ranks. On both occasions the club declined to seal the deal.

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Espí had arrived at Alzira from Jove Español Tavernes, who faced Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

The recommendation to sign him came from Marta Pelicer, a member of the talent-scouting department at the La Safor club. She had complete faith in his abilities, even though Alzira's under-16s were competing at the level of the Valencia region while the Tavernes side played in the regional league.

On the advice of sporting director Rafa Asensio, Alzira's management appointed a personal coach to work with the player one day a week and sharpen his physical game.

It paid off. Espí scored 6 goals with the under-16 team, 25 with the youth (C) side and 6 with the youth (B) side.

Across those three years his matches became a magnet for talent scouts and agents, all desperate to track his every move.

In 2022, Alzira and Valencia, linked by a cooperation agreement, arranged a friendly to monitor a handful of youngsters, Espí among them. He failed to hit the level they had hoped for that day, and Valencia again chose not to sign him.

Undeterred, Espí kept scoring in the league until Levante moved in, with Rafa Asensio handling the negotiations over his transfer.

Levante initially rejected Alzira's conditions, which included a cut of any future resale. That clause paid off four years later: the club pocketed 2.5 million euros when Espí moved to Real Madrid.

With talks stalling, Asensio and the player's father went back to Valencia in a fresh bid to get the deal done. The forward even travelled to the club's training centre in Paterna for a new trial period, but once more it came to nothing.

Levante eventually agreed to hand Alzira 10% of any future transfer, down from the 15% the club had demanded. Espí joined Levante, and he is a Real Madrid player today.