USWNT legend Lloyd jokes Rolling Stones concert made her rethink retirement decision

Carli Lloyd joked that seeing the Rolling Stones perform live prior to her final game for the U.S. national team has made her reconsider her retirement plans.

Lloyd and her team-mates saw the legendary band perform in Minneapolis on Sunday night ahead of Tuesday's game against South Korea in neighboring St. Paul.

The 39-year-old will earn her 316th and final cap against South Korea, and will end her playing career following the conclusion of the current NWSL season.

What was said?

"Throughout my career I've just wanted to be the best soccer player that I could be," Lloyd said. "I've often missed out on going to do things for fun. I'm not missing out on anything now, and I was really happy that I decided to go see the Rolling Stones live. They were unbelievable.

"They sort of make me feel like I should keep playing! Mick [Jagger] running down the stage at the age of 78 and performing the way that he did was pretty incredible.

"They were unbelievable. I know that it wasn't really my era growing up watching them, but an unbelievable bucket list [item] to cross off to be able to see them perform."

Pictures on social media after the concert showed Lloyd and team-mates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe meeting Jagger and Keith Richards backstage.

"Alex, Megan and I got to meet them," Lloyd added. "It was really cool. Definitely one of my top favorite moments."

A legendary career

Much like the Stones, Lloyd has racked up plenty of accolades over a long and successful career.

Lloyd scored the winner in two Olympic gold medal finals as well as a memorable hat-trick against Japan in the 2015 World Cup final. She was also part of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad.

Lloyd has been named the FIFA women's world player of the year twice in her storied career.

