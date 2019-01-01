USMNT vs Panama: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The USMNT will kick off a new era under new manager Gregg Berhalter when they take on Panama in their first match of 2019

The U.S. national team will open 2019 under new manager Gregg Berhalter when they face off against Panama in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday evening.

American soccer fans will be able to catch a first glimpse to see how their team will shape up under the Berhalter era, though will be a squad mainly filled with youngsters rather than the more experienced likes of Christian Pulisic or Matt Miazga who are still on club duty.

The USMNT will take on fellow Concacaf members Panama, who are winless in five friendlies since their elimination from the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they lost all three group games – though will also be a team looking to carry new players into the next tournament cycle.

Game USMNT vs Panama Date Sunday, January 27 Time 1am GMT / 8pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes En Vivo, Univision NOW fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live on television or livestreamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position USMNT players Goalkeepers Steffen, Johnson Defenders Zimmerman, Cannon, Long, Lima, Lovitz, McKenzie, Rosenberry, Trust Midfielders Bradley, Arriola, Trapp, Delgado, Lletget, Roldan, Baird, Canouse, Lewis, Milhailovic Forwards Zardes, Ebobisse, Ramirez

The USMNT will be comprised of MLS youngsters and without senior players such as Pulisic or Miazga, though veteran Michael Bradley will be expected to lead the inexperienced team.

Potential USMNT XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Long, Trusty, Lovitz; Bradley, Trapp, Lewis, Baird, Arriola; Zardes.

Position Panama players Goalkeepers Mosquera, Roberts Defenders Escobar, Palacios, Anderson, Benitez, Garibaldi, Gondola Midfielders Carrasquilla, Botello, Browne, Orelien, Canate, Harvey, Samms, Walker Forwards Arroyo, Sinclair

Due to Concacaf Champions League duties and the fact that January is not a month with a recognised FIFA break, Panama will be fielding 11 uncapped players – and, like the USMNT, will be hampered by limited call-ups.

Potential Panama XI: Mosquera; Escobar, Palacios, Anderson, Benitez; Carrasquilla, Botello, Brown, Orelien; Arroyo, Sinclair.

Betting & Match Odds

The USMNT are priced at odds of winning 3/10 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 5/1. A win for Panama is priced at 10/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

For both the USMNT and Panama, the match will not tell fans a lot of how either tam will look from a personnel standpoint as a handful of their star players will be unavailable to feature – but it will, however, provide a first-hand look at how Berhalter will be implementing his new system ahead of his first-choice squad.

Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta was the biggest name released from the preliminary training squad provided by Berhalter as an inexperienced all-MLS squad will take on Panama on Sunday evening. Ten of the USMNT players could be in line to be handed their first senior cap, including young prodigal striker Jeremy Ebobisse MLS Rookie of the Year Corey Baird, and Auston Trusty, who was an important player for Philadelphia Unions in last year's MLS season.

Zack Steffen, midfielder Bradley and striker Gyasi Zardes are the only senior players to be included in the USMNT roster, though Berhalter will be able to shape his squad with a look to the future when they take on Panama.

There is no discounting the threat Panama since their participation in the World Cup, but this is still a team ranked 71st by FIFA – that is winless in five friendlies, with four defeats, since their three consecutive Group G losses in Russia.

Article continues below

Jozy Altidore, who is not part of the current USMNT roster but was invited to the January training camp to oversee how preparations under Berhalter were coming along, stated:

“Everybody seems really excited and enjoying themselves,” Altidore said.

“They really seem like they’re getting after it. Everything looks really organized and tailor made to the players, which is awesome to see. I’m excited to have the chance to be out here around the group.”