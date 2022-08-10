USMNT striker Hoppe completes transfer to Middlesbrough as World Cup looms

The forward is now the second American on the books at Boro

U.S. men's national team striker Matthew Hoppe has completed his move to Middlesbrough, the club announced. The striker joins from Mallorca as he looks to make a late push for a spot in the USMNT squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Hoppe becomes the second American on the books at Boro, joining Zack Steffen, who will spend the season on loan with the club from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Hoppe has signed a four-year contract with Boro.

Hoppe's career so far

Hoppe burst onto the scene at Schalke in late 2020 and early 2021, scoring a hat-trick against Hoffenheim in January 2021 to announce his arrival in the Bundesliga.

He finished the season with six goals and, after Schalke's relegation, he moved to Mallorca in La Liga.

However, he made only seven appearances for the club as he battled injuries and Covid-19, effectively derailing what ended up as his only season in La Liga.

Internationally, Hoppe has six caps for the USMNT and has scored one goal: the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

A boost to Hoppe's World Cup hopes?

As things stand, Hoppe is likely on the outside looking in when it comes to booking a spot in Qatar.

The striker has not been called in by the U.S. since October and, after a difficult season at Mallorca, has fallen down the pecking order.

His versatility and energy could be a valuable asset to the U.S., though, as he featured on the wings at the Gold Cup last summer.

Still, with the likes of Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent, Jordan Pefok, Daryl Dike and Haji Wright among the attacking options, Hoppe will need a hot start to life in England to play his way back into the picture.