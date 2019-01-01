USMNT star Weah 'so excited' by Celtic challenge after sealing loan switch from PSG

The 18-year-old forward is set to see out the season at Parkhead, with the youngster looking forward to testing himself in Scottish football

Timothy Weah is “so happy and so excited” to have secured a loan switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Scottish title hopefuls Celtic.

At 18 years of age, the United States international has been allowed to head out of the French capital in search of regular game time.

He has already shown enough to this point to earn a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, with PSG handing him a new contract before sanctioning a move elsewhere.

It is, however, imperative that he sees the game time being denied him by a star-studded squad at Parc des Princes if he is to fulfil his undoubted potential.

Brendan Rodgers is prepared to offer those opportunities as Celtic seek to cement their dominance of the domestic game in Scotland.

Weah is delighted to have joined the fold and cannot wait to get going and prove his worth at another of European football’s most prestigious clubs.

He told the Bhoys’ official website upon completing a deal through to the end of the season: “It’s a fantastic honour to sign for such a historic club, and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.

“I’m also delighted to be working with such a great coach and great team-mates, and I’m looking forward so much to be playing in front of some of the best and most passionate fans on the planet. I’m so happy and so excited.”

🤳😎 Look who’s out with the #BhoysinDubai...



Timothy Weah will join in tomorrow’s Hoops training session at the NAS Sports Complex! 👍 #WelcomeWeah pic.twitter.com/AdcMLPTkAV — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2019

Rodgers has already stated his delight at getting Weah on board, with Celtic expecting big things from an impressive addition.

The Hoops boss said: “Timothy’s a young talent who is a full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry, too.

Article continues below

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

Celtic, who have also brought in Scotland international Oliver Burke on loan during the winter window, are currently taking in warm weather training in Dubai before returning to action against Airdrie in the Scottish Cup fourth round on January 19.