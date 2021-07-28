USMNT star Reyna given No.7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund following Sancho's move to Manchester United

The teenager has traded in his No.32 jersey ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and could now be given a key role in new coach Marco Rose's set-up

United States national team star Giovanni Reyna has been given the No.7 shirt at Borussia Dortmund following Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United.

Sancho completed a long-awaited £73 million ($101m) transfer to Old Trafford last week, bringing to an end his four-year stay at Westfalenstadion in the process.

BVB have already moved quickly to replace the England international by signing Donyell Malen from PSV, but the Dutchman will be wearing the No.21 jersey from next season instead of No.7, which has instead been passed onto teenage midfielder Reyna.

What's been said?

Dortmund have confirmed the news in a post on their official Twitter account showing Reyna in his new shirt with the caption: "Introducing Borussia Dortmund's newest #7, Giovanni Alejandro Reyna"

The 18-year-old previously donned the No.32 jersey, but has been given an upgrade which suggests that he could have a key role to play in new coach Marco Rose's plans next season.

Introducing Borussia Dortmund's newest #7, Giovanni Alejandro Reyna 🇺🇸7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/dS67SWlM2t — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 28, 2021

Reyna's rapid rise at BVB

Dortmund snapped up Reyna from New York City FC's academy back in 2019, and became the youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga when making his debut in January the following year.

The talented young playmaker has since made a total of 64 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund, while also recording eight goals and nine assists.

Article continues below

Reyna helped the German giants win the DFB Pokal and finish fourth in the Bundesliga last term, and will be expected to reach even greater heights in their upcoming campaign.

He could push for a start in his new No.7 shirt when Dortmund open their 2021-22 top-flight schedule at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on August 14.

Further reading