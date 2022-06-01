'I want to get more playing time' - USMNT star Pulisic weighs up Chelsea future with eye on World Cup

The winger is eager to put himself in the best position to help his country make an impact in Qatar later this year

Christian Pulisic appears to be weighing up his future at Chelsea, with the United States men's national team star admitting that he wants "more playing time" ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 2021-22 campaign was another frustrating one for Pulisic as he struggled to hold down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up.

The 23-year-old missed the start of the season due to a combination of Covid-19 and a serious ankle injury, and ultimately failed to build up any real momentum after returning to action, leading to question marks over his long-term future with the Blues.

What has Pulisic said about his Chelsea situation?

Pulisic is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024, but is eager to feature on a more regular basis.

Speaking ahead of the USMNT's friendly clash with Morroco on Thursday, the winger admitted that his main focus is on making sure that he is fighting fit for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here [with the USMNT]. And I’m super excited to be here," said Pulisic.

"Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

"I think I still have a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team."

Pulisic on Chelsea's new owners

Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign as Chelsea owner came to an end earlier this week as the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium completed a £4.25 billion ($5.2bn) takeover.

LA Dodgers co-owner Bohely was present to watch the Blues at Stamford Bridge towards the end of their latest campaign, and Pulisic says the new bosses have introduced themselves to the squad.

He is excited for what the future holds under the new owners, as he added when quizzed on the boardroom reshuffle: "At the end of the season, we were able to meet with them and they were around the club a lot.

"They are really good people so I’m excited moving forward."

