USMNT star McKennie tests positive for Covid-19 as Juventus squad self-isolate

have confirmed that midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the rest of the squad going into voluntary isolation.

The news comes just 24 hours after it was confirmed that star player Cristiano Ronaldo had also tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Portugal.

As confirmed by Goal , the 35-year-old forward will return to Turin on Wednesday and self-isolate for 10 days, with Ronaldo being unavailable for his side's next two matches against Crotone and Dynamo Kiev.

McKennie will have to follow a similar procedure, with the rest of Juve's first-team squad allowed to train and take part in matches, should they return negative coronavirus tests.

Confirming the positive test for midfielder McKennie, Juve wrote in a statement: "Juventus football club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, the player Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid 19.

"In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team entered into fiduciary isolation this evening. This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with people outside of the group.

"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities."

