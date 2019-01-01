USM Alger vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to their group stage campaign against a dangerous Red and Blacks side

USM Alger are set to square off with in a Caf Group C match at Stade Mustapha Tchaker on Saturday.

The Algerian giants remain winless in the group stage after drawing 1-1 with Angolan side Petro de Luanda away in their previous game in the competition.

Coach Billel Dziri will be looking to ensure that the Red and Blacks record their maiden win in Group C when they face Sundowns.

Masandawana have had a decent start to their group stage campaign as they held Moroccan champions to a 0-0 draw away in their last match.

Dziri's counterpart, Pitso Mosimane will be keen to mastermind a win over Alger which would see Sundowns edge closer to booking their place in the knockout phase.

Game USM Alger vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 28 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be televised in .

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A

Alger's key attackers, Abdelkrim Zouari and Zakaria Benchaâ have both been included in the 18-man squad for the clash in Blida.



Zouari netted in the draw with Wydad at home, while Benchaâ scored against Petro in Luanda and they could be key for Dziri's side when they face the Brazilians.

The Red and Blacks are currently placed third on the group standings and they are two points behind the leaders, Sundowns with four matches left.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have revealed that defender Mosa Lebusa and striker Mauricio Affonso are both doubtful for the match, but the Tshwane giants have enough strength in depth to cope without them.

Mosimane will once again look to Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino and Bafana Bafana winger Themba Zwane, who have the ability to inspire Massandawna to a win in Alger.

The Brazilians are currently sitting at the top of the group standings - two points above second-placed Wydad, who are set to host Petro in Casablanca on Saturday.

Match Preview

Alger are undefeated in their last nine home matches in the Champions League having recorded six victories and three draws.

They have conceded in each of their last three games as the hosts, but they have scored eight goals in the process, making them a dangerous team at home.



On the other hand, Sundowns are undefeated in their previous two away games in the Champions League having registered a draw and a victory.

They have scored five goals in their last two games on the road while keeping two clean sheets and they will be banking on their solid defence.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Alger and Sundowns.