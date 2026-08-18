A shirt worn by Michael Jordan in one of the most notable games of the NBA Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls is heading to auction, and it could become the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

Jordan pulled on the shirt during Game 3 of the 1998 Finals against the Utah Jazz. "Joopiter", the auction house founded by Pharrell Williams, will offer it up, with bidding set to begin on 15 September.

The house initially values the shirt at between 10 and 15 million dollars. Forecasts suggest the price could rise to 24 million dollars or more, a figure that would hand it the world record if it surpasses the value of a baseball shirt worn by Babe Ruth in 1932, which sold for 24.12 million dollars in 2024.









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A historic night in the 1998 Finals

Jordan wore the shirt during Game 3 in Chicago, with the two teams having split the opening two games of the series. The Bulls produced one of the strongest displays in Finals history and thrashed the Jazz 96-54.

Scoring 24 points in 32 minutes, Jordan drove a game that finished with a 42-point margin, the largest winning margin in NBA Finals history to date.

Chicago went on to seal the series 4-2, claiming their sixth title in eight seasons and bringing a historic era of dominance to a close.

Why could its price exceed 24 million dollars?

The shirt's value goes beyond the result of the game. It is tied to the 1997-1998 season, known as "The Last Dance", Jordan's final campaign with the Bulls during his golden era.

According to the auction house, this white shirt is the only publicly known example to date that Jordan wore in the 1998 Finals to have reached the market. It also bears the championship Finals logo, which adds to its historic value.

Another shirt worn by Jordan in the 1998 Finals fetched 10.1 million dollars at a Sotheby's auction in 2022, a record at the time for sports collectibles worn by players during games.

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