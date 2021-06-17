USA 2-0 Nigeria: Press and Williams subdue impressive Super Falcons
Nigeria bowed 2-0 to the United States of America in their last America Summer Series outing on Thursday morning.
Goals from Christen Press and Lynn Williams powered Vlatko Andonovski’s side past the reigning African women’s champions at the Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.
More shortly…
