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1. FC Köln will be without their ultras in Munich. The reason is an unusual ban.

1. FC Köln's active supporters have announced they will boycott Friday evening's Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich.

Just before kick-off at Munich's Allianz Arena, Effzeh announced that the ultras had decided not to enter the stadium and had set off home. Restrictions on fan accessories prompted the decision.

Bayern Munich had reportedly permitted the Cologne fans no more than five large waving flags in the away section. The club could not allow more because of "requirements imposed by the authorities". Around 400 FC fans began their journey home "calmly and without problems", 1. FC Köln said that evening.

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"It always hurts when the fans aren’t there, especially for this difficult away match," Köln head coach Rene Wagner told Sky a few minutes before kick-off.

Most of the active supporters also missed the last match in Munich. The ultras of the 'Wilden Horde' called off their journey in May 2026 because their clubhouse in Cologne had burnt down.