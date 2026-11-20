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1. FC Köln's active supporters have announced they will boycott Friday evening’s Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich.

Shortly before kick-off at Munich's Allianz Arena, Effzeh said the ultras had decided not to enter the stadium and had headed home. Restrictions on fan items prompted the decision.

According to the club, Bayern Munich would have allowed Köln fans a maximum of five large waving flags in the away end. No more were possible because of "official requirements". Around 400 FC fans had begun leaving "calmly and without problems", 1. FC Köln said that evening.

"It always hurts when the fans aren’t there, especially for this difficult away match," Köln head coach Rene Wagner told Sky a few minutes before kick-off.

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Many of the active supporters had also missed the last match in Munich. The ultras of the 'Wilden Horde' turned back in May 2026 because their clubhouse in Köln had burned down.